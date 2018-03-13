× Steelton woman succumbs to injuries after house fire late last month

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Steelton woman succumbed to her injuries after a house fire in late February.

Lotte Spandler recently passed away after being treated at a burn center in Philadelphia, according to police.

At 7:30 a.m. on February 26, police and the fire department were dispatched to a residential fire in the 100 block of Kelker Street in Steelton.

Neighbors had seen the fire and called 911 before helping locate and remove Spandler from the home.

She was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries she suffered.

According to police, Spandler passed away in the company of her family over the weekend.