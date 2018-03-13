× SUEZ warns of imposters misrepresenting company

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County — SUEZ is warning customers of imposters misrepresenting its company.

In a release issued by Swatara Township Police, imposters called one customer and also knocked on the door of others stating that they are from SUEZ and must test their water.

SUEZ says that its employees visit a customer only after the company receives a call from the customer regarding an issue that needs to be resolved. SUEZ employees will be in uniform, outfitted with the company logo that is also affixed to their vehicle and identification badge, the release states.

Anyone who experiences an imposter should contact police.