× Three juveniles facing charges after admitting to auto thefts in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three juveniles are facing charges after admitting to a string of auto thefts in Harrisburg.

Between March 1 and March 8, there were 14 reported stolen vehicles, 12 of which were left running and unattended with keys in the ignition. Of the stolen vehicles, 12 have already been recovered.

On March 8 around 7:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Rudy Road for a reported stolen Honda Odyssey, which was left running and unattended.

The victim told police that she observed a young male run up to the vehicle and flee eastbound on Rudy Road.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., police located the stolen vehicle in the area of S. 19th and Walnut Streets. The vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Apricot Street and the occupants fled, with one observed getting onto a school bus.

After contacting the school and obtaining surveillance footage from the bus, three juveniles were identified as the occupants of the stolen vehicle.

While being interviewed by police, the trio admitted to stealing the vehicle.