Top chefs, local celebrities team up in ALL-STAR competition during Gettysburg's Taste of the Town

GETTYSBURG — Get ready for a scrumptious afternoon on Sunday, April 8 at Liberty Mountain Resort in Carroll Valley.

The Gettysburg Adams Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Top Local Celebrity Chef Competition Battle of the ALL-STARS which is held during the 17th Taste of the Town.

The competition pits four teams of two individuals — a local celebrity and a chef — against each other to find the best duo who can craft inventive dishes using secret ingredients.

The teams participating include:

Chef Andrew Ernst, Wyndham Gettysburg, and “Mister Ed” Gotwalt, retired businessman, actor and speaker;

Chef Jesse Reichert, Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, and Gettysburg Times publisher Harry Hartman;

Chef Juan Carlos Barbosa, Mamma Ventura Restaurant, and Vickie Corbett, United Way of Adams County; and

Chef Charles Rousey, Liberty Mountain Resort, and Mark Clowney, County of Adams.

The three dishes will be judged by an expert panel based on appearance, taste and creativity in each round to determine the winning team. Attendees can purchase a $1 chance to be a guest judge.

Taste of the Town is held from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets, which cost $30 for chamber members and $35 for general admission, can be found here.

Taste of the Town also features samples of food and drinks from area restaurants, bakeries, businesses and wineries, according to the Gettysburg Adams Chamber of Commerce.