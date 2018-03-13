× Two suspects in Carlisle home invasion robbery apprehended; one had 11 bags of heroin on him, police say

CARLISLE — Two suspects in a home-invasion robbery that occurred Saturday morning on the 500 block of Pitt Street were taken into custody outside a Walmart store the next day, according to Carlisle police.

Michael Wright and Rashad Barnes are two of three suspects in the robbery, which just before 5 a.m. Police say they knocked on the victim’s door and struck him in the head with a handgun when he answered. The suspects then rushed into the residence, continued to assault the victim, and stole approximately $200 in cash from the apartment.

The third suspect has not yet been identified, police say.

On Sunday, an off-duty Carlisle police officer saw Wright in the passenger area of a vehicle parked near a Walmart store. Police apprehended Wright as he exited a nearby store, then located Barnes in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. Both were taken into custody, police say.

Barnes was found to be in possession of 11 bags of heroin at the time of his arrest, police say. He faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were also charged with robbery, burglary, impersonating a public servant, simple assault, and theft in relation to the home-invasion robbery.