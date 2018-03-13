× York man accused of strangling girlfriend, lying to police about auto accident

YORK — A 32-year-old York man is facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to strangle his girlfriend early Saturday morning, then lied to officers about who was driving the car during a crash in an attempt to avoid a DUI charge.

Kyle Brandon Reid, of Reynolds Mill Road, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, DUI, Driving at Safe Speed, and Accident Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property in connection to the incident, which occurred Saturday at 5:02 a.m.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Leader Heights Road at Joppa Road for the report of an accident. When police arrived, there was no one at the scene. A damaged and unattended silver Mazda was found on the right side of the roadway, police say.

While police were on their way to the accident scene, Reid allegedly called 911 and said he wanted to talk about the crash, according to the criminal complaint. When police called him back, he allegedly told them his girlfriend was driving the car and that they had been rear-ended.

Police went to Reid’s house to speak to Reid’s girlfriend. Reid, who displayed signs of intoxication, according to police, began answering for his girlfriend and interrupting police inquiries, police say.

Officers then asked Reid’s girlfriend to step outside and speak to officers alone, the criminal complaint says. The woman told police that Reid had been driving the car, not her, police say.

Police checked Reid’s criminal record and discovered he had an active summary arrest warrant, so police took him into custody. At that point, police say, Reid became belligerent and argumentative, falling to the ground and refusing police requests to get up. He continued to ignore police directives until he was placed inside a police vehicle, the criminal complaint says.

Police then questioned Reid’s girlfriend further after observing she had a handprint on her neck. The woman told police that Reid threw her to the ground and choked her during a physical altercation prior to the accident, the criminal complaint says.

Reid was found to have a DUI conviction in North Carolina within the last 10 years, police say.

He is currently incarcerated in York County Prison on $35,000 bail.