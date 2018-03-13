× Zagster Bike Share Program reopens in York City on Saturday, March 17

YORK — The Zagster Bike Share Program will reopen to York City residents and visitors on Saturday, March 17 after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Office of the Mayor announced in a release Tuesday.

The program, which provides a convenient, affordable and healthy way to commute around town, has made some changes though, for the better.

Adding an additional renting station

A fourth station where bikes can be rented will be installed later this spring, thanks to funding from the Women’s Giving Circle of York County Community Foundation. The location is yet to be determined.

The three other stations located throughout the city can be seen below:

NW corner of George Street and North Street

NW corner of Philadelphia Street and Beaver Street

King Street Bikeway at Rail Trail Crossing

Introduction of a commuter plan

Zagster will now offer a commuter plan. The plan costs $10 per month and provides unlimited rides up to 10 hours per ride at no extra charge, according to the release.

The annual membership still costs $20. Members receive the first two hours of each ride free and a $2 fee for each hour afterward.

Hourly guests pay $3 per hour while renting from Zagster.

More information about station locations and membership options can be found here or by downloading the app.