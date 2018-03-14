3 arrested during drug raid in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Three people were arrested last week in Harrisburg during a drug raid along the 2100 block of Market Street.

Police say the March 7 raid targeted a home which was identified as a drug house.

Rachel Godbee, 34, who had active warrants out for failing to appear for court hearings in Cumberland and Dauphin counties, was charged with possession of firearm prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and prohibited offensive weapons. Investigators say Godbee was renting the home.

Two others were caught as they attempted to flee from police and also had active warrants.

Brinelle Stanley, 20, was caught with two plastic baggies containing crack cocaine and five bundles of heroin. He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and escape.

Tyshawn McDonald, 26, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled/counterfeit substance.

Police recovered the following items during the raid:

(3) digital scales

Box with heroin baggies

Glass pipe

(3) Oxycodone tablets

bag of synthetic marijuana

Small bags containing of marijuana

Blue bundle of heroin

8 balls of Crack totaling 7 grams

5 bundles heroin totaling 1.66 grams

Marijuana cigarette

12-gauge Winchester sawed-off single barrel shotgun

$385 US currency

(70) ReliOn Syringes (unused)

(8) ReliOn Syringes (used)

Large knife with gun-shaped handle