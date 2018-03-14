× Arrest made in West Hanover Township home invasion

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A man accused of committing an armed home invasion and robbery in Dauphin County after failing to return to a work-release center in February was arrested last week in the Philadelphia area, according to state police reports.

Vincent Crockenberg, 25, is facing several charges including burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, possession of firearm prohibited, false imprisonment and simple assault.

Crockenberg is accused of breaking into a home along the 7200 block of Lingelstown Road on February 26. The victim came home to find Crockenberg in their home, dressed in all black and wearing a black mask. Investigators say Crockenberg pointed a small handgun at the victim and demanded money. He fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

Prior to the burglary, Crockenberg absconded from the Keystone Correctional Services facility on Feb. 18.

He was arrested on March 8 in the Philadelphia area. Crockenberg was later transferred to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.