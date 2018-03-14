Celtic Classic Dog Show Returns to York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The York Fairgrounds are going to the dogs.

The annual Celtic Classic Dog Show is at the fairgrounds through Sunday, March 18th. Thousands of dogs, and their owners, from the York, Lancaster, and Delaware Valley Kennel Clubs will be demonstrating all sorts of tricks and behaviors.

Visitors can check out dog shows and competitions, as well as learn about responsible dog ownership and breeding from experts.

"It gives our community a chance to see the breeds," said Carol Dotts, president of the York Kennel Club. "You can see 186 different breeds that you're not going to see going to PetSmart or Petco or walking around your neighborhood."

Some of the handlers are competing for a spot in the finals at the AKC National Championship, which is in December.

For more information on the show, click here.