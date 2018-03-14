Cold and blustery Wednesday ahead with wind chills in the 20s

CHILLY & BREEZY START TO WEEK: Expect more of the same with the breezes and the chill for Wednesday! It’s quite cold to start during the morning, with temperatures in the 20s. Wind chill values makes it feel like the teens at times, so dress for those numbers. Skies are partly clear. There’s plenty of clouds, gusty winds and a few flurries during the afternoon. Temperatures struggle to reach 40 degrees. In fact, most spots should stay stuck in the 30s. Wind chill values feel like the middle to upper 20s at their highest with winds gusting up to 30 to 35 miles per hour. It’s partly clear through the night, and breezes are a bit lighter. Expect overnight lows in the middle to upper 20s. Wind chill values feel like the teens at times.

GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT: ​The breezes remain through the end of the week, but temperatures slowly begin to recover. A few weak disturbances swiftly move through, helping to kick up the breezes on both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are in the lower 40s Thursday, and then fall back a touch on Friday. Skies are mostly cloudy on Thursday. A little more sun likely sneaks in Friday, so it’s partly sunny skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look too bad so far for the region. In fact, let’s call it the pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow! Skies are mostly sunny Saturday with the luck of the Irish keeping the region dry. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Some warming continues under partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday is partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers later during the day. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s again. We’re watching another storm system for Tuesday, but there’s still a LOT of uncertainty for being so far out, and a lot will change. We’ll keep you posted over the next several days.

Have a great Wednesday!