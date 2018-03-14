Coming up on FOX43 News At Ten: Barnstormers cut player after video portrays domestic violence incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lancaster Barnstormers took swift action against a recently signed player who appeared in a disturbing video from 2016.

The video purports to show 24-year-old Danry Vasquez striking and dragging a woman in a stairwell. Barnstormer officials say Vasquez was signed for the opportunity to tryout for the team and was released after the video went public Tuesday night.

More on how team officials are handling the situation around 10:08 pm. on FOX43 News.

The latest: http://fox43.com/2018/03/14/lancaster-barnstormers-cut-outfielder-after-video-portrays-domestic-violence-incident/

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/