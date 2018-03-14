× Denver man facing charges after failing to call 911 for overdose victim, moving her body

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges for failing to get a woman who overdosed at his home immediate help and moving her body multiple times before calling 911.

Jesse Gettle, 28 is facing involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse charges for the incident.

Gettle, who was already at Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and bail was set at $50,000.

According to police, Gettle called 911 on August 7, 2017 at about 2 p.m. for a suspected cardiac arrest at his home on N. Muddycreek Road in Denver.

Upon arrival, police found a 22-year-old woman deceased next to a detached garage.

Initially, Gettle told police that he and the woman used heroin the previous night and that she left his home around 12:30 a.m. He told police that he did not see her again until returning from work that afternoon.

When interviewing Gettle again, he admitted to police that the woman became unconscious at his home and he moved her to her vehicle before moving her to a location next to the garage.

At that point, Gettle said that he went to work and called 911 when he came home.

“Mr. Gettle either transported and left the unconscious victim, known to be overdosing on heroin/fentanyl, outside alone without calling for medical assistance, or he transported and left the deceased victim outside alone without calling the appropriate authorities,” Detective Neff wrote in an affidavit.

An autopsy revealed the woman died of multiple drug toxicity.

Now, Gettle will face charges.