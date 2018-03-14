× Eagles resign LB Nigel Bradham to five-year, $40 million deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a key piece to their defense.

According to Adam Schefter, the team has reached an agreement with LB Nigel Bradham on a five-year, $40 million deal.

Bradham, 28, started 15 games for the team last season, and proved to be a key play maker, totaling 67 solo tackles in 2017.

Bradham was especially key after LB Jordan Hicks went down with a Torn Achilles.

He is expected to be a starting outside linebacker in 2018.