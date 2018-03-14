Eagles resign LB Nigel Bradham to five-year, $40 million deal

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) reacts to a play during the NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21, 2018 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 38-7. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a key piece to their defense.
According to Adam Schefter, the team has reached an agreement with LB Nigel Bradham on a five-year, $40 million deal.
Bradham, 28, started 15 games for the team last season, and proved to be a key play maker, totaling 67 solo tackles in 2017.
Bradham was especially key after LB Jordan Hicks went down with a Torn Achilles.
He is expected to be a starting outside linebacker in 2018.
