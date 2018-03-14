Eagles sign LB Corey Nelson to one-year deal
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles made a move to bolster the team’s linebacker corps.
The team has signed LB Corey Nelson to a one-year deal, according to reports.
According to Mike Garafolo, the deal is worth up to $2.25 million.
Nelson, 25, has spent his four-year career with the Denver Broncos as a key special teams player.
However, Nelson was growing into more regular playing time after starting 6 games for the team in 2016.
His luck changed in 2017, when a torn bicep caused him to only play in five games.
Nelson is expected to compete for a spot for the team.
