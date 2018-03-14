× Eagles sign LB Corey Nelson to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles made a move to bolster the team’s linebacker corps.

The team has signed LB Corey Nelson to a one-year deal, according to reports.

According to Mike Garafolo, the deal is worth up to $2.25 million.

Nelson, 25, has spent his four-year career with the Denver Broncos as a key special teams player.

However, Nelson was growing into more regular playing time after starting 6 games for the team in 2016.

His luck changed in 2017, when a torn bicep caused him to only play in five games.

Nelson is expected to compete for a spot for the team.