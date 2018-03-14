× East Lampeter Township man to serve 3-10 years in prison for possession of child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Lampeter Township man is set to serve up to a decade in prison for possession of child pornography.

Erich Rock, 37, pleaded guilty to five felony charges after police searched his home last year.

As a result of the search, police found numerous videos depicting child pornography on Rock’s computer, and that he shared at least one of those videos online.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Rock will serve between 3 and 10 years in prison and must register his whereabouts with police for the next 25 years under Megan’s Law.