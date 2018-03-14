× Finalized House report into allegations against Rep. Miccarelli ordered to Dauphin Co. DA

HARRISBURG — House Republican leaders Wednesday ordered a copy of the final investigative report, and related files, into the allegations against Rep. Nick Miccarelli be sent to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The order comes six weeks after a complaint was filed, which claimed that two women were sexually harassed by Rep. Miccarelli. The women, a state official and a political consultant, both dated the Delaware County democrat.

The spokesman for Rep. Miccarelli issued this statement after learning of the order:

“Upon a careful reading of the State House Republican Caucus Report regarding allegations against Rep. Nick Miccarelli, there exists a confidentiality clause that we are legally obligated to honor. Therefore, we will have no comment on the findings contained in the report at this point in time.”

On March 1, the eight members of the House Republican Leadership team called for Rep. Miccarelli to resign from the House.