Guns, ammunition stolen from Schoen's Archery in Franklin Co., police say

FANNETT TWP., Franklin County — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Schoen’s Archery in Spring Run.

The business, located in the 17000 block of Main Street, was broken into sometime between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police say a number of guns, multiple boxes of ammunition and money were all stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police – Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.