Lancaster Barnstormers cut outfielder after video portrays domestic violence incident

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some audiences.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Lancaster Barnstormers have cut ties with an outfielder, after a video surfaced portraying the player in a domestic violence incident.

The team announced it has released outfielder Danry Vasquez, 24, after a recently released video out of Corpus Christi, Texas portrayed the player in the middle of a domestic violence episode.

“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” said manager Ross Peeples. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”

The surveillance video of the beating has been released to the public.