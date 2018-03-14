Mainly overcast with a few rain or snow showers, breezy too for Thursday

NOT AS GUSTY

This evening the gusts settle down, while the breeze continues. Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers early on. Clouds break up allowing for sunshine to begin our morning. Lows are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The winds strengthen, however, the gusts are not as strong. The breeze is west-northwest 10 to 15 MPH with an occasional gust to 20 MPH. Temperatures are pushed to the lower and middle 40s ahead of our next front system despite more clouds than sunshine. A few rain and or snow showers possible too. Readings fall back for Friday to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. And, gusty conditions return too. One more day of the pesky breeze before high pressure settles the wind for the weekend. A nice turn around in temperatures expected too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Plenty of sunshine to bring brighter skies for Saturday and Sunday. And, it’s milder too. Highs are in the upper 40s to begin the weekend and are in the lower 50s by Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

We are watching a complicated system. which arrives Monday night into Tuesday. The week starts out dry with increasing clouds. Highs are in the middle and upper 40s. Snow showers arrive overnight and could mix by morning. Because of the track and above freezing temperatures, precipitation is likely to be a mix as of now. We’ll continue to monitor the system in the upcoming days and bring you the changes as we see them. The first day of spring could be interesting! High temperatures only reach near 40 degrees. A fair amount of clouds hang around for Wednesday and the breeze picks up too. It’s a chilly day in the lower 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist