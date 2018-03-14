Man faces slew of charges after leading police on vehicle, foot pursuit

HARRISBURG — A 33-year-old man who led Harrisburg Police on a vehicle, and foot pursuit last week has been charged in the incident.

Ronnie Long faces a total of 10 charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Police observed Long driving the wrong way in the 200 block of South 18th Street just before 2:30 a.m. on March 6. Officers maneuvered behind the vehicle, a blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan, on Holly Street and before they were able to initiate a traffic stop, the minivan accelerated, according to the release.

Long’s vehicle eventually crashed on the sidewalk in the 300 block of State Street but the suspect fled on foot, the release says. He was located in the backyards between residences in the 200 block of North 14th Streets. .