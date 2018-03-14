Man found with spring-loaded knife, five bags of heroin in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A 40-year-old man faces charges after a witness observed him attempting to breaking into vehicles.

Harrisburg Police responded to a gas station at the intersection of South 17th and Derry Streets just after 2 a.m. on March 6 after being notified that a Hispanic male, approximately 40 to 50 years of age, wearing a plaid shirt was attempting to break into vehicles. Upon arrival, police observed a man matching the description given earlier.

Officers then stopped the man. When asked to identify himself, the man gave a name of “Juan Andjuar” and a specific date of birth. Dauphin County dispatch indicated that the was incorrect and when asked again, the man gave his real name, Juan Barreto, according to the release.

Police found that Barreto had two warrants out for his arrest, one in Dauphin County and another in Lebanon County. A search of Barreto revealed a spring-loaded knife and four small blue wax bags and one clear plastic bag containing heroin, the release states.

Barreto is charged with prohibited offensive weapons, two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and false identification to a law enforcement officer.