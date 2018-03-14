MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Neala Malloy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Neala Malloy is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! - Neala is currently a 5th grader at Kreutz Creek Elementary in Eastern York School District. She plays soccer, basketball as well as the clarinet. In addition to chorus and band she is also participating in Envirothon at school right now. Neala enjoys writing and creating and when she grows up she hopes to be a writer or a teacher

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)