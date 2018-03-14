× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after being found in possession of child pornography

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after being found in possession of child pornography.

Jonathon Savage, 45, is facing sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of marijuana among other related charges.

In August 2017, police were conducting an online investigation into offenders sharing child pornography.

At one point, police executed a search warrant at a home at home in the 300 block of Allenview Drive in Upper Allen Township.

After an examination of the evidence seized from the home, Savage was arrested on February 16, 2018.