Missing Dauphin County teen found safe

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: Tanner Webb, 13, has been located and is safe, according to Swatara Township Police.

Previously: Swatara Township Police are searching for a missing teen.

Tanner Webb, 13, left his residence at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 13 and was not wearing a jacket.

Webb stands approximately 5’7″ tall and weighs 115 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having information on Webb is asked to contact our department at (717) 564-2550 or Dauphin County Communications at (717) 558-6900.