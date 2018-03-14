× No evidence of shots fired on Northwestern campus, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. — UPDATE: Evanston Police told WGN-TV that they found no evidence of shots fired on the campus of Northwestern University.

Police received a call around 2:17 p.m. Wednesday from an individual claiming to have shot his girlfriend in the area of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue, according to WGN-TV.

Evanston Police tell @WGNNegovan : Someone called claiming he shot his girlfriend at 915 Maple on @NorthwesternU campus. They responded and found no evidence of a shooting, victim or a gunman. — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) March 14, 2018

Previously: Evanston Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the campus of Northwestern University, WGN-TV reports.

Police were in the area of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue around 3:30 p.m. due to a shooting investigation, the department’s Twitter account read.

In another tweet, at 4:11 p.m., law enforcement said that the area was checked and there was “no evidence of a victim, scene or gunman.” Police add that they are continuing to search and secure the area.

Northwestern University also tweeted, warning those on campus to seek shelter and stay in a safe place until further notice.

This story has been updated from its previous version.

Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018