No evidence of shots fired on Northwestern campus, police say
EVANSTON, Ill. — UPDATE: Evanston Police told WGN-TV that they found no evidence of shots fired on the campus of Northwestern University.
Police received a call around 2:17 p.m. Wednesday from an individual claiming to have shot his girlfriend in the area of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue, according to WGN-TV.
Previously: Evanston Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the campus of Northwestern University, WGN-TV reports.
Police were in the area of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue around 3:30 p.m. due to a shooting investigation, the department’s Twitter account read.
In another tweet, at 4:11 p.m., law enforcement said that the area was checked and there was “no evidence of a victim, scene or gunman.” Police add that they are continuing to search and secure the area.
Northwestern University also tweeted, warning those on campus to seek shelter and stay in a safe place until further notice.
This story has been updated from its previous version.