Perry County duo facing charges after stealing funds from a motorcycle club for personal use

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing charges after stealing funds raised for a motorcycle club for their own personal use.

Gregory Lily, 57, and Lisa Carl-Lily, 55, are facing misapplication of entrusted property and theft charges for the incident.

Between February 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, Lily and Carl-Lily were the ‘Commander’ and ‘Treasurer’ for the A.R.M.E.D. motorcycle club in Duncannon Boro.

The duo were the only two authorized people to make deposits or withdrawals from the motorcycle club’s bank account.

During the investigation, police found that cash raised by the motorcycle club members were utilized for personal use by the pair, and that they had written multiple bad checks from the account while knowing there were not enough funds for the checks to clear.

One of the bad checks in particular was written out the Children’s Miracle Network for over $4,700.

Now, the duo is facing charges.