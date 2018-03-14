Planning that Perfect Bridal Shower with Renee from Party Host Planners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM, Pa--- Are you getting ready for the big day? Maybe need some ideas for the bridal shower for friends and family. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Renee Patrone with Party Host Helpers of Central Pa about new ideas for the shower. For more information about Renee and Party Host Helpers of Central PA try their website at: http://partyhosthelper.com

Here are today recipes:

I DO BBQ PULLED PORK

Ingredients:

1 4lb pork roast

1 teaspons of minced garlic

2 teaspons of minced onions

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 teaspons of cayenne pepper

1 liter of soda

1 20 ounce bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce

Put meat in crock pot. Season with all the spices and pour in the bottle of soda until it covers most of the roast. Set on low heat and cook for 8-10 hours. When it is done, take meat out, trim fat and shred it with two forks. Put back in crock pot and add bottle of BBQ sauce. Mix well and serve on buns.

Adapted from here: http://www.geniuskitchen.com/recipe/crock-pot-coca-cola-pulled-pork-425066