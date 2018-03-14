× Police investigating a crash involving juvenile pedestrian in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a crash that involved a juvenile pedestrian.

On March 13 at around 7:30 a.m., a juvenile was crossing West Simpson Street at Market Street in the crosswalk.

A vehicle traveling northbound on S. Market Street turned left onto West Simpson Street in Mechanicsburg, and struck the juvenile.

The juvenile was reportedly knocked to the ground and the vehicle operator allegedly only stopped momentarily before leaving the scene without providing any information.

The suspect vehicle was observed last heading westbound on West Simpson Street.

The vehicle is described as a small, maroon SUV that was possibly a Toyota Rav4 or Mazda CX-3. There was no license plate obtained.

The driver is described as a short, older white woman with shorty gray hair and glasses.

Anyone witnessing the crash is asked to contact the Mechanicsburg Police at 717-691-3300.