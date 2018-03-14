× Poll: Will National School Walkout Day impact school safety reform?

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Several school districts participated in the National School Walkout today.

Students walked out of class in honor of the 17 lives lost in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month, to stand up against gun violence, and fight for school safety reform.

The walkout nationwide was to last 17 minutes, 1 minute for every student who died in the school shooting.

Many of the walkouts were student-led and several school districts in organized the walkouts inside school buildings instead of outside for safety reasons.

