× Ravens release running back Danny Woodhead, tackle Austin Howard

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Ravens are looking to make changes to their offense, and released a member of their offensive line and backfield on Tuesday.

The team cut RB Danny Woodhead after he was only able to suit up for eight games last season.

Woodhead, 33, only racked up 56 yards on the ground but was effective as a receiver, hauling in 33 balls for 200 yards.

However, injuries have plagued Woodhead over the past two seasons, as he’s missed a total of 22 games.

The team also declined tackle Austin Howard‘s option, making him a free agent.

Howard, 30, started all 16 games for the team after coming off a three-year stint with the Oakland Raiders.

The move was believed to create more cap room, after the team resigned tackle James Hurst on Monday to possibly fill Howard’s spot.