Ravens resign offensive lineman James Hurst to four-year deal

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have decided to keep a versatile offensive lineman in house for a while longer.

The team announced that is has resigned OL James Hurst to a four-year deal.

Hurst, 26, started all 16 games for the team last season, and has experience playing at both guard and tackle sports.

Hurst is expected to compete for the starting right tackle job that has been vacated with the release of T Austin Howard.

According to Ian Rapaport, the deal is worth $17.5 meal with $8 million guaranteed.