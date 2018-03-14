Ravens resign offensive lineman James Hurst to four-year deal

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 23: Baltimore Ravens tackle James Hurst (74) in action during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens on December 23, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. The Baltimore Raves defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-16. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have decided to keep a versatile offensive lineman in house for a while longer.

The team announced that is has resigned OL James Hurst to a four-year deal.

Hurst, 26, started all 16 games for the team last season, and has experience playing at both guard and tackle sports.

Hurst is expected to compete for the starting right tackle job that has been vacated with the release of T Austin Howard.

According to Ian Rapaport, the deal is worth $17.5 meal with $8 million guaranteed.

