Several school districts plan to participate in National School Walkouts

HERSHEY, Pa. -- Several school districts are planning to participate in the National School Walkout, including Hershey High School in Derry Township. Students are planning to walkout in honor of the 17 lives lost in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month and also stand up against gun violence.

The walkout nationwide is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and last 17 minutes, 1 minute for every student who died in the school shooting.

Many of the walkouts are student-led. Several school districts in Central Pa are organizing the walkouts inside school buildings instead of outside for safety reasons.