State Police dispose of World War II-era mortars brought to Lancaster County police station

STEVENS, Lancaster County — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team were called Tuesday to dispose of two World War II-era Italian mortars brought the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police station by a resident, a police report says.

The items were dropped off by the owner of a property management business, police say. The devices were identified as Italian pneumatic mortars, made between 1935 and 1950 by the Italian Army.

State Police EOD team members rendered the explosives inert and safely disposed of them, police say.

Police remind citizens who find suspected explosive devices not to move, transport or handle them and notify police immediately.