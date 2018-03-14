× York Revolution adds three new pitchers to its roster

YORK — The York Revolution announced that it’s added three more pitchers to its roster — righthanders Josh Kimborowicz and Chris Dula and lefty Ross Detwiler, a former Major Leaguer.

Detwiler is the most decorated of the trio, with nine seasons in the big leagues, including seven with the Washington Nationals (2007 through 2016). In 2012, Detwiler put together his best season, going 10-8 with a 3.40 earned run average and 105 strikeouts in 164.1 innings. He made 33 appearances and 27 starts that season for the Nats, who captured the National League East title.

Detwiler appeared in 189 games over his Major League career, including 89 as a starter. He spent last season in the minors in the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics organizations.

“Have those type of players around with that type of experience level and that pedigree, it helps a lot of the younger guys,” York manager Mark Mason said in announcing the signings. “Certain guys can teach you how to go about your business and be a professional in all facets. He just thought this would be a really good place for him to come and get back on track with what he needs to do.”

Kimborowicz was selected in the 19th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays after a stint at Everett Community College. He pitched at four different levels of the Rays’ farm system, reaching High-A in 2015. He posted a 2.62 ERA in 37 innings out of the bullpen.

After three years as a Tampa Bay farmhand, Kimborowicz moved on to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ system in 2016 before joining the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. He went 8-0 with a 2.34 ERA in 10 starts with the Miners.

“He’s a workhorse as a starting pitcher,” Mason said. “He pitched in the Caribbean World Series, pitched in winter ball. He’s a real ‘gamer’-type guy, four different pitches, doesn’t want to come out of the game. When he gets the ball, he’s usually out there for a while and keeps you in the game while he’s doing it. This is a young guy with a lot of upside.”

Dula is back in York after pitching in nine games for the Revs last season. He had a 3.12 ERA and allowed just four hits in 8.2 innings before moving on to the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League, making one relief appearance. Dula was a 25th-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2013, and spent three seasons in the minors before a stint in the Australian Baseball League.

“With a guy that has that type of arm and velocity, we’ll take a look at him in camp,” Mason said. “(If he can) just let his natural ability work for him, try to repeat his mechanics…if he can do those things, he should be fine.”

York now has 18 players under contract for the upcoming season.