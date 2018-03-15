× Berks County man facing charges for driving wrong way on roads near Harrisburg, ramming police vehicles

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Berks County man is in custody after allegedly driving the wrong direction on major highways near Harrisburg and intentionally ramming police vehicles.

Steven Polischeck, 57, is facing aggravated assault by motor vehicle among other related charges for the incident.

On March 14 around 9:35 p.m., police were contacted for reports of a traffic violation involving a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was driving erratically on Route 283 in Londonderry Township.

The truck, driven by Polischeck, allegedly continued on I-283 SB while traveling in the wrong direction.

While on the road, Polischeck’s truck allegedly began intentionally swerving at oncoming vehicles, and struck a sedan before continuing in the wrong direction onto Interstate 83 Southbound.

At that time, a State Police vehicle attempted to stop the fleeing truck when Polischeck allegedly struck the police cruiser intentionally and began to push the cruise.

The State Trooper fired his gun at the truck, at which time Polischeck allegedly flipped the vehicle around and fled south before striking a different State Police Cruiser.

Polischeck then fled the wrong way up the Union Deposit ramp before heading west on Union Deposit Road towards Harrisburg City.

State Police were able to use a PIT maneuver to end the chase on S. 25th Street where Polischeck was taken into custody.

Despite striking multiple vehicles during the incident, occupants of those vehicles only suffered minor injuries.

One State Trooper suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Interstate 83 South in Dauphin County was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.

Police are still investigating the incident, and Polischeck is currently detained at Dauphin County Booking Center awaiting arraignment.