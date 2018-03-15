× Camp Hill man facing charges after allegedly assault, attempting to strangle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Camp Hill man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and attempting to strangle a victim.

Rodney Burkman, Jr., 24, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges for the incident.

On March 1 around 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to an active domestic in the first block of Stephen Road in Camp Hill.

Upon arrival, police were met outside by the victim, who said that she was arguing with Burkman until he pushed her against a wall, put his hands around her throat, and picked her up off the ground.

Then, Burkman allegedly struck the victim on the side of the face.

Now, he is facing charges.