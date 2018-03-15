× Carlisle man facing charges after allegedly attempting to leave hospital, fighting staff

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to leave a hospital without authorization and fighting staff.

Benjamin Shambaugh, 34, is facing simple assault and disorderly conduct charges for the incident.

On February 21 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police were requested to assist with a combative patient in the emergency room of Holy Spirit Hospital.

Upon arrival, police found Shambaugh being restrained by staff while he was wearing hospital scrubs and a spit hood.

It was found that Shambaugh was attempting to leave the hospital without authorization, prompting security to restrain Shambaugh after he walked out of a door in the back of the emergency room.

During the struggle, one of the security officers suffered an injury to his right knee.

Shambaugh was arrested and is now facing charges.