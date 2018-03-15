Central York High School briefly evacuated due to bomb threat, students have returned to class

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Central York High School was briefly evacuated today due to a bomb threat.

As of now, students have returned to class.

The Central York School District posted this message on their website:

Central York High School evacuated all students, faculty and staff at approximately 8:15 a.m. today at the direction of law enforcement officials in response to a tip received about a possible bomb threat.

Springettsbury Township Police and the specially trained York County Bomb Detection Unit were notified and responded to the threat immediately. All high school students, faculty and staff were evacuated until police determined the building was safe. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the authorities issued an all-clear, after searching the building extensively with their K-9 Unit.

Police were able to determine the building was safe and there was no threat to students, faculty or staff. Although they are continuing to investigate, there is nothing to show that this threat was connected to this Central York High School. The evacuation and search were conducted in an overabundance of caution.

Please know that student safety is of utmost concern to all of us in Central York School District. By evacuating the students, we were able to ensure their immediate safety and take the steps needed to ensure their continued safety and security in our building.