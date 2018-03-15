Concerned students, parents gather at Central York High School for cyber security town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Digital dangers: York County prosecutors say kids can get into a lot of trouble online.

Online threats closed the Central York School District for three days last month.

Tonight, parents and students gathered at the high school to talk about how kids can stay safe online

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday told parents they should be talking with children about what they are posting online.

"I think the main thing is parents have to be familiar with what their kids are doing and monitoring it," said Ken Johnston. He has grandchildren in the district.

Johnston thinks students may post things online, like a threat, without realizing the ramifications of their actions.

"Kids want to get out of school or make a name for themselves among their peers," he said.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday thinks parents should be having open conversations with their kids about what’s posted online.

He says the question, "hey, what are you doing online?" goes a long way.

"They know that apps exist. They know that kids are playing on their iPhones, but they don’t know what they're doing," said Sunday.

Cyber threats closed Central York School District for 3 days in February.

Since then, some students have noticed a change.

“All the teachers have addressed some sort of form of teaching us what to do in situations and just assuring us they’re there for us," said Alex Arrow, a freshman.

One student feels the conversation should also continue at home.

“I feel students are really missing out on a lot if students can’t have an open relationship with their parents," said Kaitlyn Arrow, a junior.

FOX43 contacted the superintendent's office to find out if more is being done at the school since the threat.

However, our call was not returned.