Dozens of people displaced after apartment fire in Lancaster Twp.

LANCASTER TWP., Lancaster County — Dozens of people were displaced Thursday after eight apartments were taken over by a fire at Kensington Club Apartments in Lancaster.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane just before 11 a.m. for the reported fire.

Initial reports showed construction crews working on the building’s roof with blow torches, according to Lancaster Township Assistant Fire Chief Steven Roy. The assistant chief added that the construction materials on the roof and the lack of water supply made fighting the fire difficult.

Though, no official cause has been determined.

Because Wabank Road is currently closed at Charles Road, buses may be delayed to pick up students, according to a School District of Lancaster statement. The incident mostly impacts students from Hamilton Elementary School, Martin School, Wheatland Middle School and McCaskey Campus.

Students who live at Kensington Club Apartments will be held at their school, a statement sent from the McCaskey Campus twitter account read. The statement continues, “Parents may pick their child up at school at regular dismissal time, or we will provide late buses to transport students home once the access to Kensington is made available.”