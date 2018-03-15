× East Petersburg man to serve up to 27 years for beating, sexually assaulting woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Petersburg man will serve up to 27 years in prison for beating and sexually assaulting a woman in 2016.

William Lawrence, 36, was sentenced to a 10½ -to-27-year prison term.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth noted Lawrence’s lack of remorse when giving his ruling.

On August 29 & 30, 2016, Lawrence beat and sexually assaulted a woman at her home on Louise Avenue.

Then, after the attack, Lawrence allegedly continued to influence the victim by convincing her not to testify at trial.

In December 2017, Lawrence was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and sexual assault among other related counts.

Now, he will spend time in prison.