× Enola woman, boyfriend face charges after breaking into home, stealing iPhone & cash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing an iPhone and cash.

Michaella Weidler, 20, and her boyfriend, Gavin Whitteker, 28, are facing access device fraud, theft, and criminal mischief among other related charges.

On February 22 at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Altoona Avenue in Enola.

It was reported that an iPhone and cash had been stolen from the home, and the victim suspect that Weidler had broken into the residence to take the items.

An investigation revealed that Weidler and Whitteker had broken into the home and stolen the items.

The duo sold the iPhone before being caught.

Now, they are facing charges.