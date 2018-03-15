Etters man indicted on child pornography, exploitation charges
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An Etters man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the exploitation of a minor.
Robert Donelon, 55, has been indicted on possession of child pornography charges.
On January 10, authorities found that Donelon was in possession of images of child pornography that depicted a minor engaged in sexual conduct and that Donelon received child pornography over the internet.
The case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
40.152593 -76.750247