× Etters man indicted on child pornography, exploitation charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An Etters man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the exploitation of a minor.

Robert Donelon, 55, has been indicted on possession of child pornography charges.

On January 10, authorities found that Donelon was in possession of images of child pornography that depicted a minor engaged in sexual conduct and that Donelon received child pornography over the internet.

The case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.