Fairfield man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a child

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Fairfield man is facing charges after a search warrant uncovered sexual abuse of a child.

James Caviness, 38, is facing rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors among other related charges.

In February, State Police executed a search warrant at Caviness’ home in the 2200 block of Waynesboro Pike in Fairfield.

As a result of the search, Caviness was arrested and charged for allegedly abusing a child dating back to 2014.