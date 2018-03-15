× Former Philadelphia police officer pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

PHILADELPHIA– The Pennsylvania SPCA announces that Michael Long of the 8200 block of Michener Avenue, has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection to the dog Cranberry, who was found dumped in a trash bag at Philadelphia’s Wissahickon Valley Park on November 23, 2016.

Long, a former Philadelphia Police Officer, had been charged with two misdemeanors for animal cruelty, one misdemeanor for possession of an instrument of a crime, and one summary charge of animal cruelty. He was arrested for this crime nearly one year ago on Thursday, March 23, 2017 after the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Team’s investigation led them to Long.

In pleading guilty, Long will serve one year of probation, and has agreed to never own a dog again. He was previously suspended from his job with the Philadelphia Police Department with intent to dismiss.

Cranberry was found by a Good Samaritan on a hike with her family dog the Tuesday prior to the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016. The Good Samaritan and her dog came upon a garbage bag and as they got closer found a dog’s head was visible. The Good Samaritan called the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team who sent two officers to the scene to rescue the dog and bring it back to the shelter to receive the medical care it needed.

Cranberry was found to be in emaciated condition, and was cared for by the PSPCA’s Shelter Hospital team. She made a full recovery, and found a loving forever home, where she has been living since December 2016.

“The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Team, and everyone who cares about animals and their welfare, should count today’s guilty plea as a victory,” said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “While we may never know why this brutal crime was committed, we have an admission of guilt, and perhaps most importantly, Cranberry’s life was saved. We are proud to report that she now lives in a safe home where she is loved and will never be the victim of such cruelty again.”

The Pennsylvania SPCA would like to thank the Internal Affairs Unit of Philadelphia Police Department for their work on this case.

The PSPCA has set up a donation page to help dogs like Cranberry, and Woobie, a young pitbull who was recently found stabbed and left to die at a Philadelphia area train station: https://www.pspca.org/woobie

SOURCE: Pennsylvania SPCA