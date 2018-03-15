Former Redskins’ pass rusher Trent Murphy signs with Buffalo Bills

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 11: Washington Redskins Linebacker Trent Murphy (93) looks on during a National Football League game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 11, 2016, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Redskins won 27-22.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Redskins’ have lost a pass rusher from their defensive line.
LB Trent Murphy reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN.
Murphy, 27, missed all of the 2017 season with a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in a preseason game, but was productive when last on the field in 2016.
During that season, Murphy racked up 9 sacks while playing all 16 games.
Now, Murphy will join a Bills’ front seven on a three-year deal worth $21 million.