Former Redskins' pass rusher Trent Murphy signs with Buffalo Bills

WASHINGTON– The Redskins’ have lost a pass rusher from their defensive line.

LB Trent Murphy reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN.

Murphy, 27, missed all of the 2017 season with a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in a preseason game, but was productive when last on the field in 2016.

During that season, Murphy racked up 9 sacks while playing all 16 games.

Now, Murphy will join a Bills’ front seven on a three-year deal worth $21 million.