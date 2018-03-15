× Gov. Wolf announces expansion of Grove Collaborative, Inc., creating 100 new jobs in Lancaster County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Grove Collaborative, Inc. (Grove), a natural home focused e-commerce company delivering healthy and sustainable products directly to consumers, will be expanding its operations into Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, and will create 100 new Pennsylvania jobs.

“Grove’s expansion is excellent news for Lancaster County workers, and we are proud to support a company that places such a high priority on social, environmental, and community well-being,” Governor Wolf said. “These jobs will provide a boost to the Lancaster County economy, and we are excited to watch the company grow right here in Pennsylvania in the years ahead.”

Grove will be consolidating and expanding its distribution operation into a new location in West Donegal Township to meet the company’s growing needs. The project includes the purchase of new equipment and job training costs. Grove will invest approximately $645,000 into the project, which will create 100 new, full-time jobs and retain 135 more over the next three years.

“Grove has been lucky to call Pennsylvania home to our highest volume fulfillment center over the last two years,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove. “We are a people-oriented company, and are excited to grow our truly exceptional Pennsylvania team. Grove is bringing healthy, effective natural products to homes across the country and is growing quickly. This major expansion will allow us to bring in the talent and resources to serve millions of families in the coming years.”

Grove received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $50,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $200,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Grove Collaborative is a high-growth, digitally native brand with an owned direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform for natural home and personal care products. With a mission to help every family create a healthy, beautiful home, Grove offers a flexible recurring shipment model and gives each customer a personal shopper, a “Grove Guide.” Every product Grove offers, both from their flagship Grove Collaborative brand and from exceptional third party brands, has been thoroughly vetted for health, sustainability and efficacy. Grove is a Certified B Corporation, a company that prioritizes social, environmental, and community wellbeing as well as profit.

