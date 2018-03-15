× Holy Spirit Hospital employee facing charges after allegedly stealing food, items from kitchen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Holy Spirit Hospital employee is facing charges after allegedly stealing items from the hospital’s kitchen.

Dajuan Rickards, 43, is facing theft charges for the incident.

On March 7 at 3:35 p.m., police were dispatched to meet with the Director of Security at Holy Spirit Hospital in reference to an employee stealing from the hospital’s kitchen.

After reviewing security footage, police witnessed Rickards take several cans of crab meet from the kitchen at approximately 5:00 a.m. on February 25.

Police also found that on January 13, Rickards took several unidentifiable objects from the kitchen before also taking a five pound bag of diced chicken on February 10.

Now, Rickards will face charges.