Man wanted on assault charges arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in York

YORK — A 35-year-old man wanted on assault charges was arrested in York Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Mustafa Jamison was apprehended by members of the fugitive task force without incident in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue.

An arrest warrant charging Jamison with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation and harassment was obtained by Springettsbury Township Police on Monday. It is alleged that he punched, kicked and choked his victim during a verbal altercation, the U.S. Marshals Service says. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and our task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes,” United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this dangerous fugitive brings some sense of relief to the victim.”

The U.S. Marshals Service worked jointly in these investigations with personnel from the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Garden Township Police Department, Northern York County Regional Police Department and the York County DA’s Office.